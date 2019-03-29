|
STEEPLES (nee Naylor) On Saturday 16th March 2019 at The Old Lodge, Etwall, Mavis, aged 90 years,
of Church Broughton.
The beloved wife of the late John, dearly loved mum of Joy, Christine
and John, mother in law of David,
John and Helena, loving grandma of Hannah, Charlotte, Claire, Matthew, Christopher and Amy also great grandma of Georgia, Adam,
Suzy and Pippa.
Funeral on Wednesday 3rd April.
Service at Church Broughton Church at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
Cystic Fibrosis.
Enquiries to W Jones & Son,
Funeral Directors, Main Road, Brailsford. Ashbourne.
Telephone 01335 360319.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
