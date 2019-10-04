|
|
|
Smith Maurice Of Langley Mill,
passed away peacefully on
25th September 2019, aged 82 years. Former owner of Top Fit Tyres and Exhausts Hilltop.
He will be sadly missed by his wife Jean and all the family.
Funeral Service to be held at
Langley United Reformed Church
at 1.00 p.m. on Monday 14th October, followed by interment at
Marlpool Cemetery.
Floral tributes or donations in
memory of Maurice for the
Cardiac Support Group, Nottingham, may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations may also be given by retiring collection at the funeral service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019