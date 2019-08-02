Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
14:15
Bramcote Crematorium
Maureen Draper Notice
Draper Maureen Of Eastwood, passed away at
Victoria Park Nursing Home, Ilkeston on 24th July 2019, aged 85 years.
She will be sadly missed by her family.
Funeral service and Cremation to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Wednesday 7th August at 2.15 pm
in the Reflection Chapel.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in lieu for
Cancer Research UK may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.