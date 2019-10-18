Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
14:00
St. Marys Church
Greasley
Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
14:30
St. Marys Church
Cowlishaw Maureen Ishbel Ruthe of Eastwood, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on 5th September 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma, she will be greatly missed by all her Family and Friends. The Funeral Service will be held at
St. Marys Church Greasley, on
Friday 25th October at 2pm followed by burial at 2.30pm. Flowers are welcome and any donations taken lieu for the NSPCC. For further enquires please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare, 93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019
