Cowlishaw Maureen Ishbel Ruthe of Eastwood, passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on 5th September 2019, aged 91 years. Beloved Mum, Grandma and Great Grandma, she will be greatly missed by all her Family and Friends. The Funeral Service will be held at
St. Marys Church Greasley, on
Friday 25th October at 2pm followed by burial at 2.30pm. Flowers are welcome and any donations taken lieu for the NSPCC. For further enquires please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare, 93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019