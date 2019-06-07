Home

Marjorie Mitchell

Marjorie Mitchell Notice
Mitchell Marjorie of Eastwood, formerly of Calverton, passed away on 2nd June 2019,
aged 91 years.
Funeral service to be held at St Mary's Church, Eastwood at 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday 11th June, followed by cremation at Bramcote Crematorium. Family flowers only please; donations in memory of Marjorie for Eastwood Memory Café may be given by retiring collection at the funeral service, or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 7, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
