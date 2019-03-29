|
Osborne Marion Passed away peacefully with her two sons, Stephen and Mark by her side on 16th March 2019, aged 81 years.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Bramcote Crematorium on Friday 5th April at 3.00p.m. in the Reflection Chapel. Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of Marion for the British Lung Foundation may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL. Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
