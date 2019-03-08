Home

Booth Marion Passed away peacefully on 24th February 2019 aged 92 years.
Loving wife of the late Ron and dear mum of Steve. Funeral service to be held in the Reflection Chapel at Bramcote Crematorium at 11.15 a.m.
on Monday 8th April.
Family flowers only please; donations in memory of Marion for the
British Heart Foundation may be given by retiring collection or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
