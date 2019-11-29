Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Resources
More Obituaries for Marian Sieder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marian Sieder

Notice Condolences

Marian Sieder Notice
Sieder Marian Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on 18th November 2019, aged 92 years.
Dearly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium
(Newstead Chapel ) on Tuesday
10th December 2019 at 10.00am .
Family flowers only please and any donations will be taken in lieu for
The British Red Cross.
For further enquiries please contact, The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -