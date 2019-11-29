|
|
|
Sieder Marian Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on 18th November 2019, aged 92 years.
Dearly missed by all his
family and friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Mansfield Crematorium
(Newstead Chapel ) on Tuesday
10th December 2019 at 10.00am .
Family flowers only please and any donations will be taken in lieu for
The British Red Cross.
For further enquiries please contact, The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019