|
|
|
Leivers Margaret Passed away on 16th October 2019 aged 80 years.
Loving wife of Terry and
dear mum of John, Richard and
the late Susan, and of Tilly.
She will be missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Westwood at
10.00 am on Wednesday
6th November followed by burial
in the Churchyard.
Floral tributes are welcome, or
if desired, donations in memory of Margaret for
Great Ormond Street Hospital may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations can also be given by retiring collect at the end of the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019