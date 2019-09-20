|
|
|
Langham Margaret Eileen
(nee Harris) Of Watnall and Kimberley,
passed away peacefully at home on
11th September 2019, aged 83 years.
The beloved wife of Trevor,
much loved mother of Anthony and Angela and mother-in-law of Clare and Mike and devoted gran of
Alex, Sophie, Theo and Joe.
Funeral Service at Holy Trinity Church, Kimberley on Wednesday 25th September at 3.30p.m., prior to cremation at Bramcote Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Margaret for Parkinson's UK may be given by retiring collection after
the service or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street,
Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019