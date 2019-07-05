|
Bowmer Margaret Doreen "Peggy" Passed away peacefully on
23rd June 2019, aged 94 years.
She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary's Church, Greasley at 10.45am on Tuesday 16th July followed by service of committal at Mansfield Crematorium in the Newstead Chapel. Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Margaret for the British Heart Foundation may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 5, 2019