|
|
|
Bostock Madeline Ann
(nee Wilson) Passed away suddenly but peacefully on
22nd November 2019, aged 77 years.
Loving mum of Lindsey and Vanessa, and mamma of Alice, Samuel, Lewis, Eve and Phoebe. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary's Church, Greasley at 2.30p.m. on Friday 13th December,
followed by burial in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please;
donations in memory of Madeline
for The and Framework Housing Association may be given at the funeral service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019