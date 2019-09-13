|
|
|
Sinclair nee Whittemore
Linda Formerly of Eastwood passed away at home in Kirkby in Ashfield with her family by her side on 31st August 2019 aged 67 years.
Darling daughter of Len, loving wife of Alex, dear mum of Marie. Mama to Shauna, Paige and Bailey. Unbreakable bonds to twin sister Susan, younger brothers Stephen (Biff) and Michael (Mick) and in-laws Lorna, Paul,
Richard and Ryan. Linda will be
missed by so many.
A funeral service will be held at
St. Andrews Church, Langley Mill on Thursday 26th September at 12 noon followed by burial at Eastwood Cemetery and afterwards at
The Conservative Club, Eastwood.
Flowers welcome or donations for John Eastwood Hospice, Mansfield may be given at the service.
Further enquiries to
Eastwood Co-operative Funeralcare Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019