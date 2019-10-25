Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Eastwood
93 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3AJ
01773 531945
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00
Mansfield Crematorium
Lily Salmon Notice
Salmon Lily Passed away peacefully at Giltbrook Care Home on
12th October 2019, aged 93.
Lily leaves behind son Terry, granddaughter Rebecca, grandson David and four great grandsons.
The funeral service will take place at Mansfield Crematorium on
Monday 4th November at 10.00am.
Lily's family have stated colourful clothing may be worn.
Family flowers only, however,
donations may be given in lieu
to benefit Cancer Research.
For enquiries please contact
The Co-operative Funeralcare,
Nottingham Road, Eastwood
Tel 01773 531945
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019
