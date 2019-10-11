Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1 Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713484
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:15
Mansfield Crematorium
Lance Davis Notice
Davis Lance Of Eastwood, passed away peacefully
in hospital on 28th September 2019,
aged 86 years. The beloved husband
of Kath, much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service at Mansfield Crematorium on Friday 18th October
at 11.15am in the Thoresby Chapel.
Family flowers only please,
donations in Lance's memory for Cancer Research UK may be given by retiring collection after the service, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019
