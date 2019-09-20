|
|
|
Noon Kim Theresa Passed away on 26th August 2019, aged 56 years. Loving mum of Amy and beloved mama of Luna. Funeral Service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Greasley, at 11.00am on Friday 27th September, followed by burial in the churchyard.
The family have requested that mourners wear something purple. Floral tributes or, if desired, donations in memory of Kim which will be divided between the MS Society and British Heart Foundation (cheques payable please to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) may be given by retiring collection after the service, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019