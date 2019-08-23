Home

Kathleen Seeley Notice
Seeley Kathleen Lottie Of Eastwood,
passed away peacefully at Edward House Residential Home on 11th August 2019,
aged 76 years.
Kathleen leaves loving Husband Barry, loving Son Steven, Daughter-In-Law Katherine, 2 loving Grandsons,
Michael and Joe.
Kathleen also leaves loving Stepchildren, Joanne, Richard, Rebecca and John, also Grandson Ben. Kathleen will be sadly missed
by all her friends.
Also a very big thank you to all the
Staff at Edward House
Residential Home.
The funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Greasley on Wednesday 4th September at 11.30am, followed by burial in St Mary's Churchyard at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please and any donations will be taken for
St Mary's Church, Greasley.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Tel 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019
