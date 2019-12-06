|
|
|
Anderson Kath Passed away peacefully at
Moorlands Nursing Home, Brinsley
on 24th November 2019, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Leslie,
sister of George and proud mother
of Howard, Kay and Jayne,
and mama of Frances and Harriet.
Funeral service to take place at
Mansfield Crematorium in the
Newstead Chapel on Friday
13th December at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in memory
of Kath for Cancer Research UK
can be given by retiring collection
at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019