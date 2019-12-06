Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00
Mansfield Crematorium in the Newstead Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kath Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kath Anderson

Notice Condolences

Kath Anderson Notice
Anderson Kath Passed away peacefully at
Moorlands Nursing Home, Brinsley
on 24th November 2019, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Leslie,
sister of George and proud mother
of Howard, Kay and Jayne,
and mama of Frances and Harriet.
Funeral service to take place at
Mansfield Crematorium in the
Newstead Chapel on Friday
13th December at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations in memory
of Kath for Cancer Research UK
can be given by retiring collection
at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -