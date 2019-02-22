|
Drayton June Passed away peacefully on
1st February 2019, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Alan, she will be
missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church, Greasley, on Tuesday 5th March
at 12.00 noon followed by burial
in the Churchyard.
Floral tributes or donations for
Cats Protection may be sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations can also be made by
retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
