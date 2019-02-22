Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00
St. Mary's Church
Greasley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Drayton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Drayton

Notice Condolences

June Drayton Notice
Drayton June Passed away peacefully on
1st February 2019, aged 74 years.
Loving wife of Alan, she will be
missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service at St. Mary's Church, Greasley, on Tuesday 5th March
at 12.00 noon followed by burial
in the Churchyard.
Floral tributes or donations for
Cats Protection may be sent care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Donations can also be made by
retiring collection after the service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.