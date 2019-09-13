Home

Chambers June Of Kimberley, passed away in hospital on 1st September 2019, aged 56 years.
Loving wife of Dave.
A much loved sister and auntie.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Bramcote Crematorium on
Friday 20th September at 1.30p.m.
in the Reflection Chapel.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory
of June for Macmillan Cancer Support may be given by retiring collection
after the service or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
