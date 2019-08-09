|
|
|
Niblett Joyce Aged 85 years, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday 23rd July 2019 at Nottingham City Hospital.
Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Niblett and devoted mum to Russ and Tim and daughters in law Jacqui & Tracie.
A dearly loved and cherished Nana to Amie, Charlie, Josh, Brydie, Erin,
Scott and Liam and a devoted
Nana With the Stick to Isla, Nancy, Jemima, Olivia, Reg and Theodore.
Loved so much by everyone
she will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Eastwood, on Thursday 15th August at 3.30pm, followed by cremation at
Bramcote Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Joyce for Fraser Ward at
Nottingham City Hospital
(cheques payable please to
NUH Charity) may be given by retiring collection after the service, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019