|
|
|
BELLAMY Joyce (nee Worthington)
Passed away peacefully on
26th January 2019, aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Barry.
Sadly missed by the whole family.
Funeral Service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on
26th February at 11:15am. Family flowers only please by request.
Donations in lieu to Alzheimer's Society may be given on the day or sent care of:
A.W. Lymn, The Family Funeral Service
Rose House, 389 Nuthall Road,
Aspley, NG8 5DB.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More