Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for John Pass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Pass

Notice Condolences

John Pass Notice
Pass John Leonard Died peacefully at home in
Brinsley on 26th July, aged 81.
Teacher in Eastwood for 28 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, father of Jackie, Stephen and Ian, father-in-law to Allison and Elaine. Dear Grandad
to Chloe and Oliver.
Funeral service to be held at Mansfield Crematorium, family flowers only please but if desired donations in memory of John for R.N.L.I. may be given at the end of the service by retiring collection. For funeral details please contact Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.