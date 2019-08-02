|
|
|
Pass John Leonard Died peacefully at home in
Brinsley on 26th July, aged 81.
Teacher in Eastwood for 28 years.
Beloved husband of Margaret, father of Jackie, Stephen and Ian, father-in-law to Allison and Elaine. Dear Grandad
to Chloe and Oliver.
Funeral service to be held at Mansfield Crematorium, family flowers only please but if desired donations in memory of John for R.N.L.I. may be given at the end of the service by retiring collection. For funeral details please contact Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019