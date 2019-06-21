|
Harrison John Passed away peacefully
with his wife Carole and
brother-in-law David by his side
on 10th June 2019, aged 71 years.
He will be sadly missed by
all his friends and family.
Funeral Service will be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Monday 24th June at
11.00a.m. in the Serenity Chapel.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of John for One Paw At A Time Dog Rescue UK (cheques payable please to 'One Paw Dog Rescue') may be given by retiring collection after the service or sent
care of Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 21, 2019
