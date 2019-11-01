|
|
|
Doyle John Of Nuthall, passed away peacefully
at home on 19th October 2019,
aged 81 years, after a short illness.
Funeral Service at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, Hilltop on
Monday 4th November at 11.00a.m.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of
John for Cancer Research UK may
be given by retiring collection after
the service or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors, The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley,
NG16 2LL. Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019