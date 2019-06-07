|
|
|
Crowe John Raymon Of Kimberley passed away suddenly, but peacefully at home 22nd May 2019 aged 86 years.
Beloved husband of the late Brenda and much loved and sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service at Bramcote Crematorium on Thursday 13th June
at 10.15am in the Serenity Chapel.
Donations in memory of John may
be given to a
or Floral Tributes may be sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 7, 2019
