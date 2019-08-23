|
|
|
COLE John Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14th August 2019.
Aged 91 years.
Sadly missed by wife Betty,
children Ian, John, Ruth, Laura
and their families.
Funeral service to be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Friday 30th August 2019 at 2.15pm
in the Reflection Chapel.
Flowers can be sent or donations,
if desired, can be made in lieu to Dementia UK and send c/o
A. W. Lymn
The Family Funeral Service
Parker House, 25 Church Street,
Stapleford, Nottingham, NG9 8GA.
0115 949 9211
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019