BOOTH John Trevor Of Underwood, passed away on
18th October 2019, aged 74 years.
Loving husband of Mavis and
dear father and grandfather.
He will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Monday 11th November at
Mansfield Crematorium in the Thoresby Chapel at 11.15a.m.
Family flowers only please.
For all other funeral enquiries
please contact
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
133 Nottingham Road, Selston,
Nottinghamshire. NG16 6BT.
Tel: 01773 306909.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019
