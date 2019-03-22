Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
John Beavers Notice
Beavers John Passed away at home on
7th March 2019,
aged 82 years.
Funeral Service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium at 12.30 p.m. on Friday 5th April 2019 in the
Serenity Chapel.
Afterwards, all are welcome to join the family at Eastwood Conservative Club. Floral tributes are welcome,
or donations for the British Red Cross may be sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484. Donations may also be given by retiring collection at the end of the Service.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
