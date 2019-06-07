Home

Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
16:15
Bramcote Crematorium Serenity Chapel
Joan Palmer
Palmer Joan Passed away peacefully at home
on 1st June 2019, aged 82 years.
Loving wife of Les, dear mum of Julie and Chris, mother-in-law of Nick and Lisa, and a devoted mamma of
Chelsea and Kye, and Libby and Alice, who will be missed by all the family.
Funeral Service and cremation to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on Thursday 20th June at 4.15pm
in the Serenity Chapel.
No flowers by request please but, if desired, donations in memory of Joan for Motor Neurone Disease Association may be given by retiring collection after the service, or by sending to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
www.gillotts.co.uk.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 7, 2019
