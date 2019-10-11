Flint Joan Passed away peacefully at home

on Thursday 3rd October 2019,

aged 85 years. Devoted wife of

the late Gordon, loving mother of Michael, Susan and Angela,

mother-in-law of Colin and Simon, grandma to 8 and great-grandma to 13. Joan will be sadly missed by

all her family and friends.

Always ready to do her best

with a heart so true and tender.

She devoted her life to those she loved and those she loved remember.

Funeral service to be held at

Mansfield Crematorium in the Thoresby Chapel at 2.15 pm

on Tuesday 15th October.

Family flowers only please,

but if desired, donations in memory of Joan which will be divided between

Hayward House and Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance can be given at the end of the service by retiring collection (cheques payable please to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham,

NG16 3GG, Tel: 01773 713484. Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019