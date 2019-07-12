Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Booth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Booth

Notice Condolences

Joan Booth Notice
Booth Joan Passed away peacefully at home on 29th June 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving wife of Jim, dear mum of Steven, Jackie, and Jono, and a beloved nan and great-nan, who will be much missed by all the family.
Funeral Service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July, in the
Serenity Chapel at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Joan for Dementia UK may be given by retiring collection after the service, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.