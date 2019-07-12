|
|
|
Booth Joan Passed away peacefully at home on 29th June 2019, aged 81 years.
Loving wife of Jim, dear mum of Steven, Jackie, and Jono, and a beloved nan and great-nan, who will be much missed by all the family.
Funeral Service to take place at Bramcote Crematorium on
Thursday 18th July, in the
Serenity Chapel at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Joan for Dementia UK may be given by retiring collection after the service, or by sending to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
NG16 3GG. Telephone 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 12, 2019