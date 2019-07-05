|
Wakeling Jim of Brinsley formerly
High Wycombe, passed
away peacefully at the Queens Medical Centre on the
24th June 2019 aged 83 years .
Jim leaves loving Wife Valerie.
Children Denise, Gary and Andrea.
8 Grandchildren,
7 Great Grandchildren and
1 Great Great Grandchild .
Jim will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Gedling Crematorium, Catfoot Lane, NG4 4QH on Wednesday 17th July 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please and any donations taken in lieu for SSAFA .
For further enquiries please contact
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ
Telephone 01773 531945
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on July 5, 2019