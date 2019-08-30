|
|
|
Mason Jenny Passed away peacefully on
22nd August 2019, aged 72 years.
Loving wife of John, dear mum of Andrea and Yvonne, and beloved nana of Alice, Ben, Josh, Molly and William, she will be missed by all the family.
Funeral service to be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Tuesday 10th September at
10.15 am in the Serenity Chapel.
Family flowers only please, but if desired, donations in memory of Jenny for the British Lung Foundation can be given by retiring collection at
the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 30, 2019