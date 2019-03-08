|
Goodley Jenny
of Giltbrook Passed away with her family
by her side at the
Queens Medical Centre on
the 22nd February 2019
aged 80 years .
Jenny leaves behind her
loving Husband John.
Children , Heather, Hilary,
Rowena and Duncan.
Jenny will be sadly missed
by all her Family and Friends.
The funeral service will be held
at Bramcote Crematorium
(Serenity Chapel) on Wednesday
13th March 2019 at 10.15am
Direct family flowers only please.
Donations taken in lieu
for The Salvation Army .
For further enquiries please
contact Co-operative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood,
Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
