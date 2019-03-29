|
|
|
Gaunt Jenny Passed away peacefully with family by her side after a long battle with cancer on 21st March 2019, aged 51 years. Loving wife of Andy and mummy of Amy and Megan.
Service of Thanksgiving at
Marlpool URC on Friday 12th April
at 2.15p.m.
Family flowers only please but, if desired, donations in memory of Jenny for the Nottinghamshire Hospice may be given by retiring collection after the service, or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
The Old Church, Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
