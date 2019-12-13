|
|
|
BRUNT Jean
(nee Bennett) Of Kimberley, sadly passed away
on 29th November 2019,
after a short illness.
Much loved Mum to Sue and Steve, Grandma to Rebecca, and Great Grandma to Myla. Reunited with Husband Rob after 22 years.
Funeral to be held on Thursday 19th
December at Bramcote Crematorium
at 2pm in the Serenity Chapel.
Family flowers only please, but if
desired, donations in memory of
Jean for Hayward House (cheques
payable please to 'NUH Charity') may
be given by retiring collection after
the service or sent care of Gillotts
Funeral Directors, The Old Church,
Main Street, Kimberley, NG16 2LL.
Telephone 0115 938 6720.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019