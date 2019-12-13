Home

Jack Judd

Jack Judd Notice
Judd Jack Beloved husband and father who sadly passed away on 4th December 2019.
He leaves 3 sons Andrew, John,
Mark, 7 grandchildren and
11 great grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at
Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium, Swanwick on
17th December 2019 at 4pm.
Donations in lieu for Alzheimer's Society. For further enquiries please contact The Co-operative Funeralcare, 93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham NG16 3AJ.
Telephone number 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Dec. 13, 2019
