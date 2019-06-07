|
|
|
JUDSON Irene
(nee Horspool) Passed away peacefully at home in West Bridgford on 23rd May 2019, aged 99 years.
Dearly remembered as a loving wife
to the late George Allan Judson and devoted mother to Philip and Nigel. Mother-in-law to Lesley, grandmother to Matthew, Robert, Andrew, Becky and David and great-grandmother
to Lily.
The funeral service will take place
at Wilford Hill Crematorium on
Thursday, 20th June at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Irene in favour of Alzheimer's Research UK or The Nottinghamshire Hospice may be sent c/o
A W Lymn
The Family Funeral Service
Rutland House
128 Melton Road
NG2 6EP
0115 969 6006
www.lymn.co.uk
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 7, 2019
