Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
16:00
Amber Valley Crematorium
Gloria Allsop Notice
Allsopp Gloria
(née Nelson) Passed away 23rd June 2019,
aged 78 years. Devoted wife of
the late Dave, loving mum of David
and Diane and loving grandma
of Nathan and Jessica.
She will be deeply missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium on
Friday 5th July at 4.00pm.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory
of Gloria for Cancer Research UK
can be given by retiring collection
at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 28, 2019
