MEAKIN Glenys Elizabeth Passed away peacefully on the
4th June 2019, aged 79 years.
Peace after pain.
Funeral service to be held at
Mansfield Crematorium at
10.00am in the Newstead Chapel on
Thursday 4th July. Floral tributes are welcome or if desired, donations in memory of Glenys for Cancer Research UK can be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG,
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on June 21, 2019
