Oates Geoffrey Of Newthorpe,
passed away peacefully on 20th September 2019,
aged 98 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Elsie May, dearly loved Father of Melvyn, Geoffrey and Patricia, and much loved Grandad, Great Grandad and
Great, Great Grandad.
The Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Greasley on Wednesday 16th October at 12.00pm.
Family flowers only please and any donations will be taken in lieu for R.N.L.I.
For further enquiries please contact The Cooperative Funeralcare,
93 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3AJ.
Telephone 01773 531945.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019