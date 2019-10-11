Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:45
Bramcote Crematorium - Serenity Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoff Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoff Wall

Notice Condolences

Geoff Wall Notice
WALL Geoff
Of Eastwood Passed away peacefully with their family by their side at Nottingham City Hospital on 27.09.2019. Aged 68 years.
Leaves behind loving Wife Joan,
Colin and Sam, Andy and Claire, Donna and Shane. Much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium - Serenity Chapel on Monday 21st October at 11:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for Macmillan.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
Holbrook Street, Heanor, DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.