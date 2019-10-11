|
WALL Geoff
Of Eastwood Passed away peacefully with their family by their side at Nottingham City Hospital on 27.09.2019. Aged 68 years.
Leaves behind loving Wife Joan,
Colin and Sam, Andy and Claire, Donna and Shane. Much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad.
The funeral service will be held at Bramcote Crematorium - Serenity Chapel on Monday 21st October at 11:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu for Macmillan.
Further enquiries to be made to
The Co-operative Funeralcare
Holbrook Street, Heanor, DE75 7AY Telephone: 01773 713089.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019