|
|
|
Thompson Geoff Passed away peacefully on
15th October 2019, aged 86 years.
Loving husband of the late Doreen, dear dad of Jules and Jo,
not forgetting Lola.
He will be missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Mansfield Crematorium in the Thoresby Chapel on
Tuesday 5th November at 2.15pm.
To reflect Geoff's personality
please wear bright colours.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Geoff for Bloodwise may be given at the end of the service by retiring collection or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019