Gillotts Funeral Directors (Heanor)
1 Abbott Street
Heanor, Derbyshire DE75 7QD
01773 713484
Freda Wright

Notice Condolences

Freda Wright Notice
Wright Freda (Fred) Passed away peacefully at home on 19th November 2019, aged 95 years.
Funeral service at
Amber Valley Crematorium on Wednesday 4th December at 4.00 p.m. No flowers please but donations in memory of Freda for the
Ambervale Day Centre at the
Florence Shipley Community Care Centre (cheques payable please to "Ambervale Day Centre")
may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent care of
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood
NG16 3GG. Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
