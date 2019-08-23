|
Corkhill Frank Thomas Of Underwood, passed away
4th August 2019, aged 75 years. Devoted husband of Christina,
loving father of David, Richard and Julie and a funny grandad and
great-grandad. My Lovely Frank. Funeral service to take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium on Thursday 29th August at 11.00 am. Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of frank for a charity associated with Cocker Spaniel Rescue (cheques payable please to Gillotts Funeral Directors Donations Account) may be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to Gillotts Funeral Directors, 154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG.
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 23, 2019