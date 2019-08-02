Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gillotts Funeral Directors (Eastwood)
154 Nottingham Road
Eastwood, Nottinghamshire NG16 3GG
01773 713484
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:30
Bramcote Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Brown

Notice Condolences

Enid Brown Notice
Brown Enid Patricia Passed away peacefully 19th July 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Jeff and a devoted grandma, she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Monday 12th August at 12.30pm
in the Serenity Chapel.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations in memory of Enid for Macmillan Cancer Support
can be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG.
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.