Brown Enid Patricia Passed away peacefully 19th July 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved wife of Jeff and a devoted grandma, she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
Bramcote Crematorium on
Monday 12th August at 12.30pm
in the Serenity Chapel.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations in memory of Enid for Macmillan Cancer Support
can be given by retiring collection at the end of the service or sent to
Gillotts Funeral Directors,
154 Nottingham Road, Eastwood, Nottingham, NG16 3GG.
Tel: 01773 713484.
Published in Eastwood & Kimberley Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019